Bill to Control Cormorant Bird Population Passes Second Reading

Queen’s Park – MPP Bob Bailey is pleased that a private member’s bill he tabled to help control the soaring double-crested cormorant population has taken a big step forward.
Bill 205, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Amendment Act (Double-Crested Cormorants), passed second reading on June 2nd with all-party support.
“During second reading, Members from all parties spoke about the damage that the exploding double-crested cormorant population is having in their ridings,” said MPP Bailey. “I am pleased that Bill 205 is moving forward to the committee stage.”
Bill 205 would add the double-crested cormorant to a category of bird, along with the American crow, brown-headed cowbird, common grackle, house sparrow and red winged blackbird, which do not require special legislative protections.
The double-crested cormorant is a large fish-eating bird that nests in colonies throughout the Great Lakes region along shorelines, inland waterways, and on island habitats. These large colonies have a significant impact on existing ecosystems and site biodiversity. Their guano is toxic, killing trees and other vegetation and destroying traditional nesting habitats for other shoreline birds, such as the tern, egret or heron. An average adult cormorant will eat approximately one pound of fish per day, usually bait fish, but when that isn’t available they will eat game fish. Anglers and commercial fisheries say this is impacting fishing in Ontario.
“There has been a noticeable impact in Ontario as the number of cormorants has rapidly increased and they are considered a nuisance bird by many outdoor enthusiasts,” added MPP Bailey, explaining why he tabled this bill. “Hopefully this government will move Bill 205 through the committee process quickly, for too long the Ministry of Natural Resources has been inactive on this issue.”
To sign the petition in support of the Fist and Wildlife Conservation Amendment Act please click here.
There is absolutely no doubt as to the devastating impact the Double Crested Cormorant has had and will have, on the environment. Now one has to wonder why these birds have become so prolific in all aspects. After all, these avian creatures are only doing what they were created to do in nature.
Case in point, we have all heard about the rash of shark attacks in tropical areas of the world. Well, sharks are predators and that’s what they do in nature. They only attack humans when we invade their territory. In essence, man has either encroached, fed or provided a productive environment for these creatures.
What I am saying, man (we) need to take responsibility as the highest life form on the planet for what we have caused to happen. We have stocked ponds, streams, rivers and lakes with thousands of fish that spawn yearly in an effort to support sport fishing. We kill other animals that may prey upon these birds and their offspring. Yes, man created this problem, again, and natural processes should be left to clean up the mess. Mans continued intervention in Mother Natures affairs will only exacerbate the problem. Natural die offs are natures tool for righting our wrongs and it will happen with the Cormorant if we take responsibility for our actions and misconceptions.
Let me remind everyone that man is the only creature on this planet that can and has caused other species to become extinct.
Lastly allow me to say this….”A man’s intelligence is not measured by how much knowledge he has acquired, it is measured by how wisely he has applied that knowledge !!”