Episode 467 – Ottawa Esox

The Muskellunge…the fish of 10,000 casts. For this Fish’n Canada episode, Pete’s on the Ottawa River on a long overdue reunion trip with Muskie guide extraordinaire John Anderson of Ottawa River Muskie Factory… a man who knows this water intimately! John Anderson checking out the conditions on the Garmin. Pete’s confidence booster for this trip was that John, along with a very dedicated group of friends, has spent a lifetime studying this magnificent, elusive, daunting beast. The results of a long hard 3-day trip! One of those friends is Peter Levick, president of Muskies Canada Inc. and obviously an avid Muskie angler as well. In an interview on this episode, Peter states just how good the Ottawa River is as a Muskie fishery, ranking it well within the top 10 in Canada and maybe even the world. He noted as to just how lucky we Canadians are to have naturally reproducing Muskie…a luxury that not all Muskie areas have.

When weather like this rolls in while Muskie fishing, be ready! DAY 1 The boys first morning on the water was a great time for John and Pete Bowman to catch up on our last 10 years of fish stories, the bottom line was…they had yet to see a fish! To add insult to injury, John’s guest the previous day had over a dozen fish encounters…which is very typical of the moody Muskie; they go berserk one day and for the following day or 2 or 3 or MORE, they’re nowhere to be found. John suddenly barks out “1 giant fish and we still win baby” at the end of the morning. Towards the afternoon / evening of day 1, Pete had a gorgeous big fish follow him to the boat and grab his double Bucktail…of course only to shake its big head and lodge the hook free. “That right there” said Pete “was a possible fish of a lifetime” and that right there is VERY typical of Muskie fishing…going all day for 1 crazy encounter. 2 more days to go… In typical John Anderson fashion, he startles the crew with “Muskies suck… we quit and we’re going home”. End of day 1. Try running a clean boat with Johnny on board!

DAY 2 It’s the second day of this 3 day Muskie adventure on the Ottawa River. That was a great shot at a big figure 8 fish on day 1, but unfortunately she came unbuttoned. Had we put her in the boat, that long fishless day would have ended in epic fashion. In John’s opinion we didn’t do anything wrong the previous day, so today’s fishing strategy will be very much the same… it’s all about the attitude of the Muskie… Our video team waiting… and waiting… and waiting… Well, morning 1 of day 2 was pretty much a mirror image as to the prior morning… lots of enthusiasm, yet no fish sightings or hook-ups. But, the beauty of a great Muskie fishery like the Ottawa River is, there is so much water to investigate and every new location brings on high hopes! John says on camera “You have a friend with a big ego, take them Muskie fishing, that’ll fix them”…the guy is hilarious! AFTERNOON Finally, the boys put a couple of Muskie in the net. First was a little feller that jumped like a crazed lunatic and at the end of the day was a gorgeous low 40’s fish that hit boat side on a figure 8 and kept the blood flowing, giving the guys high hopes for the day to come. A definite sigh of relief.

Might as well show the beast one more time since the fish were few and far between. FINAL DAY Again a long fishless day grounded the boys and let them know that the Muskie was boss on this trip, however with only a couple of hours to go in the evening, Pete set the hook into a giant thrasher that almost drove the boys into double heart attacks with a spectacular beside the boat jump. Soon after, John scooped the beast into his gigantic Muskie net. Wow what a nail biter, the team could not have scripted that trip any better for a TV show. Throwing literally thousands of casts, seeing some fish, losing some fish and even catching some fish and then finally, big mamma smashes a “Johnny A” double 10, tinsel blade. 3 grueling days ending in Bittersweet victory! If you are looking for the ultimate Muskie river battle, give John Anderson a call or check out his web site, he’s always come through for us! A rare inside look at the Ottawa River Muskie Factory.