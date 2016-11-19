Episode 468 – Giant Baits = Giant Fish

This Fish’n Canada adventure takes us to Lac La Biche, located in the heart of scenic North-Central Alberta. A french translation of a Cree phrase meaning “Lake of the Elk”, Lac La Biche shares its name with the small community situated on its southern shore–and as the name suggests, it is a region that is rich in both wildlife and cultural diversity. Despite a modest population of under 3000, the hamlet of Lac La Biche is a thriving community, steeped in the history that surrounds the shores of its namesake. Just up the road is the Lac La Biche Mission, a National Historic Site that invites visitors to walk on floors that nearly pre-date Canada’s confederation. Lac La Biche is most definitely a fishing town. Just minutes away, Angelo found himself on his own mission. Joined by Ray Kohlruss, no stranger to the Fish’n Canada audience and owner of Alberta’s Reel Angling Adventures, they were on a mission to find, and land, a big Northern Pike. A few facts did emerge that would definitely complicate their mission’s objective. Once again mother nature is going to dictate how their game would play out. “Surprise surprise” says Ang “Normally when your guide tells you he hasn’t been on this body of water for over 10 years you should be concerned, but knowing Ray as well as I do, I’m not worried, if anyone can find a fish in a haystack, he’s the one. The next surprise though I’m not feeling good about at all. We were going to target giant shallow-water Northern’s that normally cruise the shorelines this time of year, well guess what, with zero wind and pea soup for water; that plan is now out the window”!

Ray Kohlruss of Reel Angling Adventures with a great Lac La Biche Walleye! It turned out that Lac La Biche was in the middle of a massive unexpected algae bloom; a public advisory that was soon to be posted, warning residents and visitors to the presence of this potentially harmful blue-green algae. And what’s worse is that the bloom appeared to span the entire lake, it was a coast to coast mung fest. Although it may be tough to see, the water was in a full algae bloom from surface to bottom. The only chance Ang & Ray had was to go deep and keep moving their baits and hope to find the odd active fish. With the visibility so poor all the way down the water column, back-trolling through this green mist was their most logical solution; moving their huge, colourful pike baits through as much water as possible would up the odds that they would be spotted and struck by some unsuspecting big northern. “Well it’s not a big Northern” states Ang early in the trip after netting Ray’s first big Walleye “but right about now we’ll take just about anything this lake will give us”. This fish could well have been on the smaller side of the average! While the Walleye population of Lac La Biche is enjoying a comeback since its near disappearance in the nineteen-sixties, the species has been designated a strict catch-and-release fish to help the numbers continue to recover and by all reports things are going really well.

Dancing with Walleye

With the day half over, only 1 fish in the boat and Ray and Ang feeling as beat as a pair of rented mules, they noticed something strange on the surface a few hundred feet off our starboard side. Not exactly overwhelmed with fishing action, they decided to go and check it out. It looked like it could have been a dying fish, but in fact it was a message from the fish gods, all they needed to do was interpret it. What they found was a small to medium sized Northern Pike lying upside down on the lakes surface with a Whitefish probably half the Pikes size, t-boned in the Northern’s powerful death grip. Since they could see the gills of the Pike still working, they figured there was hope for the fish, but if this dog eat dog battle continued, both parties would soon be pelican food. With that thought, the boys grabbed the Pike and within seconds, the fish thrashed in hand and let go the grip on his prey. After a live release, Mr. Pike was alive and well. Although the boys quickly abandoned the quest for giant Pike, they did still drag into a few beauties. After witnessing nature in its purest and raw form with the little pike and its death-grip on a meal half its size, and catching yet another Walleye on an enormous pike bait, Ang had an epiphany, actually 2 of them: If you present a neutral or negative fish with a choice between a big or small meal, it’s going after the big one! Every time! And when you think about it, why wouldn’t it… it’s all about the ROI, return on investment. In this case the investment is the energy the fish consumes to catch the meal versus the energy it gets from eating it, and when they’re shut down like today, that ROI has to be at premium. His second epiphany? Stop chasing Northerns when clearly the walleye were telling them they want to dance. Duh? Although the weather wasn’t perfect for Walleye, things worked out very well! With these 2 new trains of thought, Ang and Ray proceeded to catch giant Walleye seemingly one after the other and throughout the middle of the day… a calm dead still algae infested day that is.