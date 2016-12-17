Episode 472 – Herding Quinte Sheephead

On this Fish’n Canada episode, Pete decides to stray off the beaten fishing path… a path that’s easy to stay on in the category of game-fish species. With Walleye, Northern Pike, Large & Small Mouth Bass, Muskie, Trout, Salmon, Crappie and so on available throughout this vast fish filled country, the question is, why would someone stray off? Pete starts the show out with: “The word Angling is defined as the sport or pastime of fishing with a rod and line. It sounds pretty simple, however once you start to branch out with technique, gear, geography and species, it becomes a pretty broad subject”. Here’s Pete with an average sized Sheephead on the Bay Of Quinte “I’ve been on the water and angling since I was 4 or 5 years old and not just for TV but for fun and building a broader knowledge as well. During those, lets just say “MANY” years, I believe I’ve only tapped into a small portion of this great sport… this keeps me ready, willing and able to try something new”. “I’d like to think of this show as just that” Kevin Lavers of Merland Park Cottages holds a true giant Ontario Sheephead. Probably only 5lbs from a record! Pete was on the Bay of Quinte in southern Ontario, a place that’s world renowned as a top Walleye fishery. On this shoot he was joined by Kevin Lavers of Merland Park Cottages in the Picton area of Quinte. Accommodations & boat launch are available at Merland Park. The town of Picton is a classic as well. Their intended species however was not the giant Walleye that swim in the great body of water, but actually a much lesser known fish, the Freshwater Drum, AKA the Sheephead. Yup you heard it right and the Bay of Quinte is full of them!

When the birds flock up, you best keep your eyes open! ABOUT THE SHEEPHEAD: Freshwater Drum prefer clear to slightly stained water with a sand and gravel bottom and move deep during the summer, fall and winter. Records show some individual fish have lived to over 70 years old. Their only predators are birds and other fish during their 1st year and man from there after. Sheephead eat small fish, Zebra Mussels, and aquatic insects. Their throat contains “crushers”, which as the name says, crushes Zebra Mussel shells, exposing the fleshy meat. They don’t control Zebra Mussel populations, but they definitely help. The Sheephead is the only freshwater fish on which the lateral line runs right through its tail. It’s nick-named Croaker or Grunter for the weird grunting sounds the males can make by vibrating their swim bladder. Freshwater Drum are commercially harvested on a small basis for certain animal foods. Their flesh is not flaky like a Walleye, but is more firm like a Scallop; when prepared properly they can be very good table fare. Kevin Lavers has discovered a method of cooking Sheephead and says they are delicious FROM ONTARIO.CA: What it looks like: no whiskers, 8 to 9 dorsal spines Size: length: 45-50 centimetres (18-20 inches) Similar fish: Carp Range: lower Great Lakes Habitat: large shallow water bodies with mud or sandy bottoms

COOPER TIRES



OUTDOOR CANADA



STEARNS



MORE SHEEPHEAD RESEARCH: The freshwater drum, Aplodinotus grunniens, is a fish endemic to North and Central America. It is the only species in the genus Aplodinotus. The freshwater drum is a member of the family Sciaenidae, and is the only North American member of the group that inhabits freshwater for its entire life. Its generic name, Aplodinotus, comes from Greek meaning “single back”, and the specific epithet, grunniens, comes from a Latin word meaning “grunting”. It is given to it because of the grunting noise that mature males make. This noise comes from a special set of muscles within the body cavity that vibrate against the swim bladder. The purpose of the grunting is unknown, but due to it being present in only mature males, it is assumed to be linked to spawning. Pete calls Kevin “the Quinte Shepherd” and justifiably so. The drum typically weighs 5–15 lb (2.3–6.8 kg). The world record was caught on Nickajack Lake in Tennessee, and weighed in at 54 lb 8 oz (24.7 kg). The freshwater drum is gray or silvery in turbid waters and more bronze or brown colored in clearer waters. It is a deep bodied fish with a divided dorsal fin consisting of 10 spines and 29–32 rays. It is also called shepherd’s pie, gray bass, Gasper goo, Gaspergou, gou, grunt, grunter, grinder, wuss fish, and croaker, and is commonly known as sheephead or sheepshead in parts of Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Autumn on the Bay of Quinte Freshwater drum are the only North American member of their family to exclusively inhabit freshwater (freshwater family members in genera Pachyurus and Plagioscionare from South America, while Boesemania is Asian). Their great latitudinal distribution range goes as far north as the Hudson Bay, and reaches as far south as Guatemala. Their longitudinal distribution goes as far east as the eastern Appalachians and stretches as far west as Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Freshwater drum are considered to be one of the most wide ranging species in North America.

Setting the hook while vertical jigging these beasts is an awesome feeling ONTARIO RECORD: Weight (lbs.) – 21.53, Length (in.) – 35.0, Girth (in.) – 26.0, Date Oct 25 2008, Angler – Mike Martin, Waterbody – Bay of Quinte, Lure – Unknown as to actual lure, but believed the colour was Dr. Death FRESHWATER RECORD: Weight – 54lbs 8oz, Angler – Benny E. Hull, Waterbody – Nickajack Lake, TN, Date – April 20, 1972 HOW THE BOYS CAUGHT EM: Pete and Kevin had to vertical jig these hard fighters directly under the boat. Had they trolled, their numbers would have been abysmal. Had they cast and retrieve, they may have caught some fish, but nothing like Vertically jigging. Blade baits, ice fishing jigs and jigging spoons will all work on these fish. The key is to find individual or small groups of fish on your electronics (they show up as huge arches) and work those fish until they bite. This is what you are looking for on your fish finder, big hooks close to the bottom Lots of activity on the Garmin made the boys put the boat brakes on and investigate further. In case you’ve ever wondered…those squiggly lines, on the lake bottom and fish, are due to up & down boat movement from the waves. “We found that letting the baits hit bottom was a key to getting strikes” says Pete “and when you lift into one… set hard and hang on!” RECOMMENDED WATER BODIES TO SEARCH FOR SHEEPHEAD IN ONTARIO: Lake Ontario Lake Erie Niagara River St Lawrence River from Kingston to Brockville Detroit River St Clair River Lake St Clair “This Eastern Ontario Sheephead adventure” says Pete is the epitome of open mindedness, broadening tunnel vision & taking things one step further. Yes, I could have pulled crankbaits or drifted a jig & minnow through this world class Walleye water, but instead, I took a chance on targeting a relatively unknown, intriguing and downright belligerent species of fish. A chance that I know, I’ll never regret!” Looks like Pete and Ang have a new quarry to delve into!