Episode 474 – Clear Lake Bass

This program was very near and dear to Angelo’s heart. It took him back to an area that was instrumental in his growth as an angler…. the Kawartha Lakes and the Trent Severn waterway. “I spent most of my youth” says Ang “fishing these waters from Lake Scugog down to Percy Boom”. Home base for today’s episode is Clear View Cottage Resort, a 3-generation family owned property situated at the “Clear” end of Stoney Lake in the northern sector of the Trent. It’s the perfect place to stay when Fish’n Canada is in this neck of the woods. Ang warms up the Verado Pro waiting for Roy to make his way to the dock Ang’s fishing buddy for this trip was the now former CEO and President of Cooper Tire, this being his final appearance on The Fish’n Canada Show before he officially retires. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to mix business and pleasure with Roy for several years now” says Ang “and I must admit I’m sad to see him go…. on the other hand, maybe in the future we’ll spend more time together just fishing, but not on this trip, the corporate jet is sitting on the tarmac in Peterborough waiting to take him to his final meeting with the Cooper directors in Ohio so we’ve got one day to get this done”. A gorgeous Kawarthas morning on the water Fishing is so much more than the catch, it’s moments like this get-together that make it so special, the early morning sunrises, close friends and the prospect of another adventure in the great outdoors….it doesn’t get any better. As usual when Ang fishes with Roy he assumes his position as the caddy or the net man whichever is required. Make no mistake about it whether Roy’s on a boat or in the boardroom, he is the “Bossman”.

Roy Armes gets ready to test the Carrot Stix THE FISH’N Ang and Roy were targeting both Large and Small Mouth Bass. Armed with everything that covered top to bottom the boys set out to the north end of Clear. In no time Roy was hooking up steadily with big Smallies… as for Ang, remember his position??? Roy had a hot stick that morning, especially with Ang as his guide They ended up having an amazing day on this great body of water but unfortunately time was up, Roy’s had to go but… “I think I’ll poke around for another day and see if I can catch a few bass” stated Ang. ANG FINALLY GETS TO SET A HOOK… OR TWO With just Angelo’s luck though the temperature dropped by almost 10 degrees overnight, there goes that top water bite Roy was on, but… they shouldn’t have moved too far from where they we were the previous day. The difference? Deeper and slower. With that notion, Ang laid a trouncing on these hunkered weed fish with a variety of baits but as per usual, the Yamamoto Senko ruled again… How’s this for a Kawartha Smallmouth?

STONY & CLEAR LAKE INFO: Stoney Lake (also spelled Stony Lake) is a lake in Ontario, Canada. There are three interconnected lakes (Upper Stoney Lake to the northeast, Stony Lake in the centre, and Clear Lake to the southwest) which together are known as Stony or Stoney Lake. Stoney Lake forms the eastern end of the Kawartha lakes region. It is primarily a summer cottage area but there are many permanent residences on the lakes. Stoney Lake was known to early European settlers as Salmon Trout Lake, but the modern name is fully appropriate. Salmon trout are no longer evident, but islands and shoals are everywhere. Today, Stoney Lake represents the classic Ontario ‘cottage country’, enjoyed by its many seasonal residents, by an increasing number of year-round residents, by boaters using the Trent-Severn Waterway, sport fishermen and many others. The fish species list consists of Large and Small Mouth Bass, Walleye, Muskie, Carp as well as an array of Panfish. Stony and Clear Lakes are known for both species of Bass Putting out the reach! Stony Lake is located in Peterborough County nearly two hours northeast of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The lake, some 20 miles (32 km) long from Young’s Point, Ontario to the lake’s eastern shores, about 234 metres (768 ft) above sea level, with a combined surface area of approximately 28 square kilometres (11 sq mi), and encompasses over 1,000 islands. Sportfish caught in the lake include smallmouth and largemouth bass, walleye and muskellunge. Geologically, the Kawartha lakes are on the boundary between two important land forms. One of its islands, Fairy Lake Island, encloses another small body of water: Fairy Lake. Fairy Lake is surrounded by private property. The water in Fairy Lake rises and falls not with Stoney Lake but with the waters of nearby Lovesick Lake. SMILE!

Over the Merc and into the wilderness Like most lakes in Ontario, Stony Lake was created during and after the last ice age. The lake straddles the border between the Canadian Shield and the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Lowlands land forms. The lake is influenced both by the rugged granite of the Canadian Shield to the north, and by the gentler, heavily forested Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Lowlands to the south.



DINING IN THE AREA: The Old Mill Restaurant Islandview/Young’s Point (705-652-8498) The Old Bridge Inn @ Young’s Point (705-652-8507) Irwin Inn on Stoney Lake (705-877-2240) Cassis Bistro, Lakefield (705-652-8045) Lakeside Dining, Lakefield (705-652-0097) Maples, Lakefield (705-652-3699)

LOCAL ATTRACTIONS: Buckhorn Wildlife Art Festival (1-800-461-6424) Havelock Country Jamboree (705-778-3353) Indian River Reptile Zoo (705-639-1443) Lakefield Literary Festival (1-800-461-6424) Lang Pioneer Village (705-295-6694) Serpent Mounds Park (705-295-4421) Petroglyphs Park (705-877-2552) Slots at Kawartha Downs (705-939-2400) Stony Lake Cruises (705-654-5253) Warsaw Caves (705-652-3161) Whetung Ojibwa Centre (705-657-3661) Young’s Point General Store Lockside Trading Post at Young’s Point

PETERBOROUGH ATTRACTIONS: Peterborough Zoo 4th Line Theatre (705-876-7660) Canadian Canoe Museum (705-748-9153) Peterborough Theater Guild (705-741-4211) Festival of Lights (705-742-7777) Lift Lock Cruises (705-742-9912) Peterborough Museum (705-743-5180) Peterborough Farmers Market (705-932-3166)