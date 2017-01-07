Episode 475 – Ontario Road Trip

The province of Ontario is thought to have gotten its name from an Iroquois word meaning “Beautiful water” — and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting title. With over a quarter of a million unique lakes containing one fifth of the planet’s fresh water, Ontario is a deep — bottomless — treasure chest for anglers of all types, delivering wonders and surprises year after year. This season, the Fish’n Canada team traveled to just ten of Ontario’s 250,000 plus bodies of water, but our trips ran the gamut of fishing experiences: We tracked down elusive jewels in the remote reaches of Northern Ontario. We fought with monsters mere feet from the shores of Central and Southern Ontario’s urban centres, not to mention everything in-between.

A Kawartha’s sunrise With this Fish’n Canada episode, we celebrate some of the many highlights and unseen moments from our year-long journey through both the cities and the winding wilderness of this great province.

ROOTHOUSE LAKE – BLUE FOX CAMP We began our year with a journey to the remote wilderness of Northern Ontario’s Algoma region. With the one-of-a-kind Blue Fox Camp as his headquarters, Ang embarked on a mission to set his hook on an elusive Nipigon-strain Brook Trout. Even for a seasoned veteran, these treasure hunts can pose a real challenge — a test not just of your angling skills, but of your angling patience. Ang displays a gorgeous Algoma Ontario Brook Trout “My time on Roothouse was no exception” says Ang “although the lake trout were more than willing to do battle with me, the giant Brookies, not so much, they pushed me to the limit. But when it was all said and done, mission accomplished, a sweet victory. Ang finished the episode with what he thinks is the second biggest Brook Trout that he’s ever caught. WABATONGUSHI LAKE – LOCH ISLAND LODGE The second stop on the Algoma leg of this province-wide journey brought us to Wabatongushi Lake, where Pete, stationed at the Loch Island Lodge, set out on his own mission: deploy the latest technology on unsuspecting walleye. Accompanied by Danny Thompson, a leading expert of all things Garmin, they launched FNC1, our unique Princecraft, on the uncharted waters of Wabatongushi and used Garmin’s cutting-edge technology to map the contours of the lake with surgical precision, and then to pinpoint the location of their target: in this case, a giant Walleye. The morning “wake-up” scene at Loch Island Lodge Pete dropped an ice-fishing jigging lure directly into the hooks on the screen to take this great fish. “The Algoma Region… Lots of fantastic fish up there.” OTONABEE RIVER – CITY OF PETERBOROUGH Having scratched some of the most remote locations off our list, we changed gears, deciding to tackle a more urban setting and one of the most underappreciated species of our time: the common Carp. Demonstrating the ease with which urbanites can access this exciting form of angling, Pete fished exclusively from a shore located near the downtown core of the beautiful Central Ontario city of Peterborough. He launched the FNC1 only for the purpose of deploying bait for these Otonabee River monsters with the aid of local Carping Guide Will Muschett. Setting up along Ontario’s Otonabee River in Peterborough “If you bait it, they will come”… and come they did. Pete and Will probably caught 20+ Common Carp when it was all said and done. Most came on some kind of corn oriented bait. MARTEN RIVER LODGE It’s not every day that the owner of a Lodge welcomes you back from a long day of fishing with an outstanding rendition of “a boy named Sue”. But that’s exactly what Ang and Pete got when they headed north once again, this time to the historic Marten River Lodge, owned and operated by the very talented Ray Sapiano. It’s also not every day that an angler is treated to such an array of fishery options. After an adventurous ATV expedition, the guys found themselves entertained by the most active Smallies they encountered all year. The boys fishing out of the modified Princecraft It’s fish leaping from the water, and total chaos as Ang and Pete hook one smallmouth after another. “This is crazy… these fish jump higher than we’ve ever seen!” With great accommodations, an amazing fishery and the bonus luxury of some foot-tapping evening entertainment, the Marten River Lodge is truly an Ontario Triple Threat. CLEAR/STONEY LAKE –

CLEARVIEW COTTAGE RESORT & MARINA There has to be something mystical about the Kawarthas. After whetting Pete and Ang’s appetites for bass in the north, Angelo steered Southward, much like a salmon returns to its native waters, he was returning to his — the exceptional waters of the Kawarthas: This time, Clear and Stoney Lakes.

Angelo hoists a giant Clear Lake Smallmouth Bass With special guest Roy Armes, the CEO of Cooper Tires on the cusp of his retirement, Ang launched FNC1 at Clearview Cottage Resort & Marina hoping to satisfy his continued hunger for Smallmouth Bass. What he found was a limitless supply of fertile weed beds, stuffed with both Smallies and Largemouth Bass alike. OTTAWA RIVER MUSKY FACTORY “I don’t know how many times we’ve referred to it as the fish of 10,000 casts” says Ang “But the elusive Muskie is a challenge unlike any other that we faced in Ontario this year. This couldn’t stop Pete, though, who, undeterred by the overwhelming challenge, answered the call, once again hoping to set his hook on a personal best”. Ontario’s Ottawa River produces lots of Muskie like this one “The camera crew and I” says Pete “steered our voyage to the small town of Plantagenet, not far from the Eastern-most point of the province, where we rendezvoused with a long-time friend and fishing buddy, Muskie Guide John Anderson. John and I gave ourselves three days on the Ottawa River to catch up and to catch ourselves one, or more, of these magnificent beasts.” “After three long days of casting, and even some trolling when our arms weren’t quite up to the challenge, a monstrous Muskie finally struck my bait, right at the zero hour. An exhilarating climax we couldn’t have written to be any better. BAY OF QUINTE – MERLAND PARK Now you might think that for a couple of guys who’ve been at this game as long as Pete and Ang have, it’d be near impossible to find new fishing challenges, new species, new adventures. But somehow, they continue to be amazed time and time again by the countless fishing adventures found in this great country of ours, specifically, this great province. In one of the final destinations of this year’s Ontario road trip, Pete found new joy in fishing for an underutilized species he’d never yet put in his sights: the much maligned, wait for it…. Sheephead. Pete hit Ontario’s best Walleye water for Sheepshead “I launched the Princecraft” says Pete “onto the Bay of Quinte from Merland Park near Picton”. “With Kevin Lavers, Merland Park owner and resident Sheephead enthusiast” Pete continues “I made my introduction to a whole new world of fishing”. Pete and Kevin ventured not too far into Quinte, scanned the bottom with the Garmins and then dropped their blade baits vertically onto giant hooks on the screen. “We immediately started hooking into Sheepies” Pete says “and what a hoot it is, setting into and fighting one of these beasts”! WHITBY HARBOUR We began our season-spanning tour of Ontario at our farthest destination from our production office in the GTA. Fittingly, we ended our tour just a stone’s throw away from home base, in the Whitby Harbour. This last stop on our tour served as an incredible reminder of just how easy it can be to access amazing fishing. Half way through the shoot, a spectacular frenzy of leaping salmon surrounded Pete and the boat which surely could have been observed from nearby apartments. Fishing for whatever bites in Ontario’s Greater Toronto Area Not quite so easily seen, though, is the multi-species smorgasbord that exists just below the surface in this, and many similar harbours. The results??? How about a great catch of Northern Pike including some real tanks. In the end, Pete catches and releases a gorgeous pike, saying, “You could travel to the farthest reaches of Northern Ontario for this guy.”

COOPER TIRES



OUTDOOR CANADA



COLEMAN



FRENCH RIVER – CHAUDIERE LODGE The flotilla arrives One of the biggest highlights of our Ontario-based adventures this year took place smack dab in the middle of our road trip when we interrupted our scheduled programming to host the 2016 edition of the Cooper Tires Fish’n Canada Bootcamp. For this, we returned to one of our favourite Ontario destinations: the unrivalled Chaudiere Lodge on the French River. Bootcamp 2016’s “Team Ontario” consisting of Angelo Viola, Pete Bowman, Steve Neidzwiecki, Keith Beasley & Jim Grayston Steve Niedzwiecki, owner of Chaudiere Lodge, jumped in at the guiding opportunity and Andy Lawrie caught em’! Ang and buddy Roy Armes showin’ off! The arrival of the official team Cooper Tire Presented in collaboration with our partners at Cooper Tires, and featuring a dream-team of local and non-local expert guides, this year’s Fish’n Canada Bootcamp promised and in fact did deliver an unforgettable fishing experience for nearly thirty attendees, each invited by our sponsors to celebrate their contribution to the tire industry. Our special guests, traveling from all across the country, coast to coast, arrived on a hot midsummer afternoon, greeted by champagne; warm, friendly embraces; and the guarantee of forging new bonds and lasting memories. The participants from NTD are raring to go Each Bootcamp participant officially signed upon arrival

All guest gathered at the dock raise their drinks as Ang declares, “Let the camp begin!” That first evening on the French River, the sun set over a group of near-strangers, assembled with little idea exactly what to expect from their imminent Bootcamp experience. When the sun rose the next morning, however… well… the troops would be in for a rude awakening… Ang marching from cottage to cottage, waking up the guests with a siren/megaphone. We’re sure there were boots thrown his way! Bobby Uhrig of Megastrike gave out loads of swag Ang is always getting pulled over… fortunately OPP Sergeant Andy Bishop liked the Princecraft and gave Mr. Viola a break (at least that’s our story) After a quick breakfast on day 2, the soldiers were armed with fishing rods and dispatched to the water with their appointed guides. “Now you may be wondering where we were during all this” says Angelo “while Pete hosted a series of seminars for our novice anglers, I opted to don another hat for the occasion. My chef’s hat. That’s right, while our guests were out cooking under the hot August sun, I was cooking up a storm in the Chaudiere kitchen, preparing a home-style Italian feast for dinner. At least I could rest assured that for all my hard work in the kitchen, my fishing troops were hard at work on the water”. Michel Langelier is one of many happy Boot-campers Jeremy Cormier & Laurie Gilroy helped discover this episodes Hotspot Boot-camper Tom McKee having a ball! Pete and Ang give Bobby U a thumbs up for catching a couple of nice French River Largemouth on his MegaStrike products. After many long hours of fishing, our guests returned to shore each day with newfound knowledge, new stories to tell and, thankfully, a tremendous appetite. “Thankfully” Pete says “our mystery Bootcamp chef was more than willing to step up to the platter”.

For residents of Ontario, it can be easy to forget just how expansive and diverse the province truly is. This year we visited just a select handful of Ontario’s thousands — scratch that, hundreds of thousands of lakes, and still managed to stumble upon exciting revelations and invigorating first-time experiences. Knowing that so many adventures, challenges, and learning opportunities await anglers around every corner is enough to keep us excited and eager to keep exploring everything Ontario has to offer. “It’s why” says Ang “even after the cameras stop rolling and the last episode has hit the air, Pete and I continue to hit the water in search of new angling adventures.

Now… if you’ll excuse us…our chariot awaits (see image below if you want to see crazy)”!