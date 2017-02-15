Fish For Free This Family Day Weekend

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would like to mention that its licence-free fishing weekend from Saturday, February 18 through Monday, February 20.

This Family Day weekend, anglers can go ice fishing without a licence, so head out to one of Ontario’s provincial parks that are open during the winter to give it a try. Learn the ropes of ice fishing at one of the many events happening across the province, including:

▪ Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters Family Ice Fishing Day on February 18, 2017 at BEL Rotary Park, Ennismore

▪ Conservation Sudbury’s Friends and Family Ice Fishing Day on February 19, 2017 at Lake Laurentian Conservation Area in Sudbury

▪ Wellington Street Sportsmens Club Annual Family Ice Fishing Event on February 20, 2017 at Wellington Street Sportsmen Club in Thames.

Remember to follow the rules for ice fishing in Ontario and stick to the conservation daily fishing limits to help protect our province’s fish populations.

Recent mild weather may have made ice on many bodies of water unsafe, so be sure to check with local ice hut operators before venturing out and make safety a priority.

Quick Facts Anglers buy approximately 1 million licenses to fish in Ontario each year.

This summer, Canadian residents can fish without a licence in Ontario from July 1-9, 2017.

New anglers can borrow fishing gear for free through the Tackleshare program.

Background Information Anglers Encouraged to Stay Safe on the Ice

Additional Resources Check out the Ontario Family Fishing Events website for events near you.

Pick up the basics of fishing with the Learn to Fish Guide.

Plan your fishing trip with the Fish ON-Line tool where you can search by lake, type of fish and check zone limits.

Source: MNRF