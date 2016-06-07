Fishermen Catch Invasive Grass Carp in St. Lawrence River

Two very surprised fishermen recently caught a grass carp in the St. Lawrence River. This raises major concern as to the presence of the invasive fish.
Pierre Thériault and Gerald Boucher, commercial fisherman from Lanoraie, northeast of Montreal, reeled in the 29-kilogram Grass Carp on May 27.
Première carpe asiatique pêchée dans St-Laurent (64 lbs). Espèce envahissante. Les pêcheurs à 17h45 @le1518 #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/pbgvvrnJjT
— Dominic Brassard (@Brassardd) June 3, 2016
“We really weren’t sure what it was. It looked like a carp … It had the same colour, but it was huge! We could see it was different from the others,” said Thériault to CBC News
Pierre contacted Quebec’s Forests, Wildlife and Parks Ministry, it was confirmed that the fishermen’s catch was a one-metre-long female grass carp, one of four Asian carp species.
Some Asian carp, such as the silver and bighead, reproduce quickly and can eat up to 20 per cent of their body weight in plankton each day.
This Carp was probably between 15 and 30 years old, according to biologist Michel Legault. According to preliminary analysis, the fish’s belly was full of sterile eggs.
We actually thought the Asian carp was confined,” said Legault. “But we know that in recent years the grass carp has been found in a small section of Lake Erie. And last summer, nine grass carp were caught in the Toronto area.”
“This is not good news, in principle.”
The Quebec’s ministry will spend $1.7 million over three years to try and detect the Asian carp in the river and educate commercial fishermen.
Images by: Dominic Brassard
Source: CBC.CA
Wowzers !! That 29 kilogram (63.8 LB) 15-30 year old behemoth is more than just a serious concern at this point. The fact this female has been spawning for upwards of 30 years and has alarm bells ringing throughout the North American watershed should have us looking at two things in particular….”cause and effect”!
First off the mark, what or who “caused” the invasive Asian Carp to become established in our waters? I have my suspicions…..”International Shipping”! It is a well known fact that sea going freighters under maritime law must exchange their ballast water in international waters before entering the waterways of their destination. Fish eggs and fish fry have been transported around the world in this fashion. Unfortunately, the law has been ignored repeatedly for decades, from the Mississippi River to the St. Lawrence River and beyond….
Remember the M.N.R.F. warning to thoroughly wash your boat and trailer before entering another body of water and dump the contents of your bait bucket on land? How about the M.N.R.F. ban on transporting fish to other water bodies?
Yes come to think of it, I do know where this disaster originated!
Secondly, the disastrous “effect” this illegal action has on the worlds watershed may unfortunately be irreparable without Mother Nature’s intervention. So, what can man do in the meantime?….Look no further than “International Shipping” and “Maritime Law”. In essence, before you can repair the flood damage you first have to shore up the dam!! Are we as responsible citizens up to the task?