Fish’n Canada Carp Cup 2018

The Fish’n Canada crew just got back from a week on the St. Lawrence River, hosting the first ever

Fish’n Canada Carp Cup; a 72-hour event, starting on Tuesday night, ending Sunday afternoon.

Here are some photos and the final standings:

2018 FINAL STANDINGS

Ranking Team Peg # Fish # Total Weight 1 Sidi Rashid Lalami – Maxime Theriault 4 4 108.02 2 Martin Boulanger – Lucas Malouin 1 4 106.04 3 Andrew Walker – Jarryd Monahan 6 4 102.11 4 Michel Dumont – Arthur Walowski 13 4 102.02 5 Dave Pendlebury – Clint Murray 16 4 101.10 6 Eddie Cestra – Vince White 2 4 97.11 7 John J.C. Bulmer – Damir Sulejmani 10 4 94.15 8 Nathan Cutler – Matt Eatough 5 4 93.06 9 Vali Pavaloaia – Norm Farmer 15 4 84.13 10 Simon Stewart – Jason Morton 11 4 83.06 11 Robert Goldie – Kevin Girolametto 3 4 66.14 12 Jc Gris- Ryan Leyland 9 2 59.08 13 Jason Zulke – Mike Forbes 12 3 51.07 15 Jim Swierzewski – Dave Ryckman 8 2 34.02 14 Nicolae Ursachi – Mihai Suciu 14 2 40.00 16 Armand Pouladi – Zachary Lima 7 0 0

Congratulations to Sidi Rashid Lalami & Maxime Theriault for winning 1st place in this year’s event.

The Fish’n Canada crew are looking forward to seeing you at the World Carp Classic in 2019!