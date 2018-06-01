Fish’n Canada Carp Cup 2018

The Fish’n Canada crew just got back from a week on the St. Lawrence River, hosting the first ever
Fish’n Canada Carp Cup; a 72-hour event, starting on Tuesday night, ending Sunday afternoon.
Here are some photos and the final standings:
2018 FINAL STANDINGS
|Ranking
|Team
|Peg #
|Fish #
|Total Weight
|1
|Sidi Rashid Lalami – Maxime Theriault
|4
|4
|108.02
|2
|Martin Boulanger – Lucas Malouin
|1
|4
|106.04
|3
|Andrew Walker – Jarryd Monahan
|6
|4
|102.11
|4
|Michel Dumont – Arthur Walowski
|13
|4
|102.02
|5
|Dave Pendlebury – Clint Murray
|16
|4
|101.10
|6
|Eddie Cestra – Vince White
|2
|4
|97.11
|7
|John J.C. Bulmer – Damir Sulejmani
|10
|4
|94.15
|8
|Nathan Cutler – Matt Eatough
|5
|4
|93.06
|9
|Vali Pavaloaia – Norm Farmer
|15
|4
|84.13
|10
|Simon Stewart – Jason Morton
|11
|4
|83.06
|11
|Robert Goldie – Kevin Girolametto
|3
|4
|66.14
|12
|Jc Gris- Ryan Leyland
|9
|2
|59.08
|13
|Jason Zulke – Mike Forbes
|12
|3
|51.07
|15
|Jim Swierzewski – Dave Ryckman
|8
|2
|34.02
|14
|Nicolae Ursachi – Mihai Suciu
|14
|2
|40.00
|16
|Armand Pouladi – Zachary Lima
|7
|0
|0
Congratulations to Sidi Rashid Lalami & Maxime Theriault for winning 1st place in this year’s event.
The Fish’n Canada crew are looking forward to seeing you at the World Carp Classic in 2019!