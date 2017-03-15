FISH’N FOR A CURE with Ang & Pete

Come join Ang and Pete ‘fish’n for a cure’!

The guys are teaming up with Ontario’s Algoma Country at the 2017 Toronto Sportsmen’s Show to raise funds for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and we need your help!

If you come donate $25 to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, not only will you be contributing to one of the largest comprehensive cancer treatment facilities in the world, but you will also receive a limited edition Fish’n Canada Cap and T-shirt!

You can find Ang & Pete with Algoma Country at the Go Fish in Ontario booth (#2757) this Saturday March 18th, after 11:00am. Stop by to say hello, get a selfie, an autograph, and most importantly, help us conquer cancer in our lifetime!

For more information on the show go to: www.torontosportshow.ca

This event takes place at The International Centre: 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Please share, like, re-tweet, help us to conquer cancer any way you can. We hope to see you there!