Georgetown Man Fined $4,000 for Fishing-Related Offences

A Georgetown man has been fined a total of $4,000 for fishing-related offences.

Michael Herrington pleaded guilty and received a fine of $3,000 for possessing an over-limit of brook trout, $500 for the use of a non-artificial lure and $500 for the use of a barbed hook.

Court heard that on April 23, 2016, conservation officers from the Aurora Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the canine unit, were patrolling the Upper Credit River and its tributaries, north of Old Baseline Road in the Town of Caledon, when they contacted Herrington who was engaged in angling. Upon inspection of his fishing gear, Herrington was found to be using worms and a barbed hook. When questioned, Herrington initially denied keeping any fish. However, after learning that the canine unit would be conducting a check of the immediate area for possible concealment of fish, Herrington admitted to having nine brook trout in a grocery bag inside his vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Noel R. Rohan heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Brampton, on June 7, 2016.

