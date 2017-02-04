Giant Burbot caught in Lake Simcoe could remove long-held record from the North

Sebastien Roy from Orillia, Ontario says he has caught what could be an Ontario record burbot.

On Jan 25th Roy says he was ice fishing on Lake Simcoe with a buddy, looking for some whitefish. The spot that they planned to fish was open water, so they decided to move.

“It’s kind of luck, as we ended up fishing a spot we usually wouldn’t fish,” he said to CBC News.

The first fish he reeled in that day was a small burbot, it was also his first burbot ever. Rocontinued jigging a Vibrato spoon. Twenty minutes after he had caught his first fish, another one hit.

This fish was much heavier when it was near the ice hole, Roy knew he had something special.

“It’s really clear, Lake Simcoe,” Roy said. “And the minute I looked down the hole, I knew it was a record. It was one of the biggest fish I’ve ever seen swimming around.”

Roy said he called his partner, Steve, over and they pulled the burbot from the hole together.

Roy and Steve measured the fish as nearly .99 metres (39 inches) long, with a 48 cm (19 inch) girth. Roy borrowed a scale from some other anglers on the ice and the scale read 18.3 pounds.

They took a look into the Ontario burbot records on their smartphone and found out the fish that he landed might be a new Ontario record.

Roy, who likes to release his fish, also learnt from that search that he must keep the fish to qualify for the provincial record.

Roy said he had read about the giant burbot caught by 18-year-old Landan Brochu, of Thunder Bay, on March 5, 2016.

18 year old Thunder Bay angler lands record-breaking cod

Brochu’s burbot weighed 16.8 pounds and measured .94 metres (37 inches) long and 55.9 cm (22 inches) around. It is also the pending Ontario record.

Source: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/burbot-ontario-new-record-1.3955039

Photo credit: Sebastien Roy