GREAT News for Garmin

It’s a GREAT Week for Garmin!!!! After a long ongoing battle with Navico over the patent infringement about the downscan sonar, Yesterday it was announced that the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a December 2015 finding by the International Trade Commission that Garmin had infringed Navico patents related to downscan sonar. Specifically, the Federal Circuit ruled that two of Navico’s patents were invalid and that Garmin’s DownVü sonar does not infringe a third Navico patent.