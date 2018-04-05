Mercury Marine launches new Vessel Config technology

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. (April 3, 2018) – Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion, has launched Vessel Config, a new software management configurator for boatbuilders and dealers. Vessel Config will guide these direct customers through the configuration process to ensure they are ordering the right Mercury controls and rigging products for their boats.

“Vessel Config fundamentally changes the way customers interact with Mercury,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine vice president of global category management. “It turns boatbuilders and dealers into virtual engineers, giving them the ability to configure complex systems without assistance.”

With Vessel Config, boat builders and dealers now can prepare the right boat/engine for their customer with ease. Vessel Config will guide our customers through the configuration process to ensure they are ordering the right Mercury products for their boats and in the end, providing an invaluable service for the end consumer.

“Our customers have been ordering parts the same way for the past 30 years and its time for a change,” Buelow said. “This technology will fundamentally change the way we interact with our customers and how our customers interact with the end consumer. Customers have been asking for a better way to select parts and this is the first tool that easily explains what parts to order with what engine.”

Products included in Vessel Config include most of the controls and rigging portfolio of parts for new boats or re-power applications. Engine families that can be configured are FourStroke 40-225hp outboards, Verado L6 200-400R outboards, 115-150hp Pro XS and MerCruiser 4.5L/6.2L/8.2L sterndrives, inboards and tow sports engines.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., Mercury Marine is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A $2.5 billion division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications, empowering boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. Mercury’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; MotorGuide trolling motors; Mercury propellers; Mercury inflatable boats; Mercury SmartCraft electronics; Attwood marine parts; Land ‘N Sea marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils. More information is available at mercurymarine.com.