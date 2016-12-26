ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW: Clear Lake Bass

This episode has Angelo Viola and Roy Armes conquering bass of both species, for Roy’s last hurrah on the show as CEO & President of Cooper Tire before retirement. They connect in Young’s Point, Ontario at Clearview Cottage Resort on Clear Lake in The Kawarthas…an area instrumental to Ang’s growth as an angler. Since Roy’s stay is brief and the fishing is hot, Ang decides to stick around after Roy’s departure to reminisce and land a few more bass!