ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW: Ontario Road Trip

This episode celebrates the highlights and unseen footage of Fish’n Canada’s 2016 road trip through Ontario’s diverse province, from city fishing to back country wilderness. One of their biggest Ontario adventures includes hosting the 2016 edition of the Coopertire / Fish’n Canada Bootcamp, where the attendees get armed and dispatched for a series of hard-core fishing days, gain newfound knowledge and experience unforgettable angling action.
