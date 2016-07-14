Peterborough Carp

“Wow” is a word I use when I’m astounded with a great fishery that I just experienced… and it’s well called for after my most recent trip to the city of Peterborough ON, and in particular the Otonabee River, which runs smack dab through the city.

Earlier this year I attended a meeting with Ontario, as well as Peterborough & Kawarthas tourism people, about how we could collectively bring more attention to the great fishing the Kawartha’s has to offer. In that meeting, I also met a young enthusiastic Carp fishing guide named Will Muschett. Long story short, we had a cancellation in our shooting schedule and after a few calls, a Carp shoot was set up with Will right smack dab in the center of the city of Peterborough.

Will Muschett My guide for the week

After a few days of pre-baiting the area, Will felt we were ready to have a hey-day.

Will was right. No sooner did we set up the rods in the pod, and the bite alarms were screaming… and it lasted all day!

Our best producing baits were oversized flavoured corn kernels (sweet pineapple & scopex) on a hair rig with about 2-3 ounces of weight (leads as they are called by the pros).

The beauty of Carp fishing is the waiting game and then the breaking of silence from either screaming drags or bite alarms.

I really love getting the chance to fish for “different” fish species like Carp, it really diversifies me as an all-round angler.

If you want a great day of fishing from the bank that won’t break the bank, give Will a call.

http://thekawarthas.ca/places/peterborough-carping-guides/