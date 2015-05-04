Lake Ontario, Pickering, ON

CALVIN PENNELL on May 4, 2015 at 3:30 pm said: This “Hot Spot” of the angling world is reminiscent of another former “Fish Factory”, the Lakeview (coal fired) Generating Station in Mississauga. Similarly like the Pickering Nuclear Power Generating Station this area produced a variety of sport fish attracted to these warm shallow waters. Considering these two areas are located in “Zone 9”, an angler could indulge themselves “year round” with Walleye, Sauger, Northern Pike, Perch, Crappie, Sunfish, Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Pacific Salmon, Lake Whitefish, Channel Catfish and yes, Carp…..Quite the fish magnet! All of these beauties can also be caught from shore, if you do not have access to a boat. Let me tell you folks, there is nothing more exciting and invigorating than standing knee deep in snow in January at -15 c., on the boardwalk, fishing in +20 c. lake water with your wife. Now that is dedication. This puts a whole new spin on the idea of winter angling….”Ice-less Fishing” !! Log in to Reply
Quote of the Day….
It has been said that all fishermen are liars. This is not actually true. It is a well known scientific fact that when you remove any species of fish from the water, they expand! Ha! Ha!
Where can you still have success fishing for carp off shore?
Thanks, Rob
Hi Rob,
Here are some suggestions, they all depend on timing. Feeding these areas ahead of time will make a difference:
Pickering, Frenchman’s Bay
Whitby Harbour, East Pier
Oshawa Harbour, West Pier
Lake Scugog, Port Perry and Cesarea
Rice Lake, Bewdley and Gores Landing
Bay Of Quinte, Trent River in Trenton,
Peterborough, Otonabee River In The City & Squirrel Creek Conservation Area
Lake Simcoe, Sibbald Point Provincial Park
Hamilton Harbour, Eastport Dr.
Toronto Islands, Center Island
Thanks for watching the Fish’n Canada Show