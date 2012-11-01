Tobin Lake, Saskatchewan

fishinmike on September 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm said: Love Tobin in later fall , aways see many 20+ pounders coming into the net . Great fishery and nice to see angler adhering to the rules of the slot size . It’s going to make for many years of fun to come. Log in to Reply
I have went to tobin for 15 years it is a amazing pike fishery. My best day i had 11 fish over 40 inches and the biggerst was 48. Icant wait to go back next year. I have been to fly in lodges for pike and alot dont even compare to tobin especially if you are comparing price of the trip and size of the fish.
Tobin Lake is most known for the World Class walleye in both the river portion and the resort village area. They are the hosts of three big walleye tournament. This last Vanity Cup 2013 the big fish of the tournament was 16.3 lbs. There are always lots 9 plus pounds. My personal best to date is 13.5 lbs. fishing in October.
Hey Kathy, thanks for the note. When we were there Northern fishing we definitely were informed as to the fantastic Walleye in the area. One day we hope to give Tobin Walleye a shot!