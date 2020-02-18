Toronto Sportsmen’s Show 2019: Looking Back

Ang: “Let’s talk about the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show for a minute if we could. What it meant for me (as a kid, growing up with the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show)… yes, there’s fishing and there’s hunting and there’s camping and there’s all this wonderful outdoor activity, (but) it’s not (about) that. It’s about a culture… And to bring kids and have them embrace this environment makes them better people.”

“And it lasts a lifetime, I think, too,” adds Pete.

Hon. John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry: “I’ve actually never been at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show myself, so this is actually my first time here. But I walk through the doors and I’m just amazed by the work that goes into it, the number of exhibitors, and I’m so proud that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry again has a booth here this year.”

Hon. Michael Tibollo, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport. “It’s great to be here. As a kid growing up, I used to spend a lot of time fishing the different rivers and different lakes throughout the province, so this is the beginning of the season. It’s like our Easter. It’s a time to come out, see what’s out there, what works, what can work, and also to see some of the places we have in Ontario.”

You can find John Yakabuski and Michael Tibollo’s full Toronto Sportsmen’s Show interview here!

Carol Caputo, known to Outdoor Journal listeners as The Queen of Northern Ontario Tourism: “Listen to this: Destination Ontario. Destination. Ontario.”

Carol cont’d: “Salt of the Earth. The most hardworking people on the face of the Earth and together, they keep our resources safe. Without the resources, they don’t have businesses, so there’s nobody that protects these resources more than the operators themselves and they just want you to come in, say ‘Hi’, ask them a few questions, book a trip… and you’ll come back year after year after year after year ’cause they’re the best.”

Angelo adds: “I believe that each one of these business owners—’cause that’s what they are—they’re also some of the greatest characters that we have in the outdoors. Because they have to be. In order to do what they have to do for a living, they have to be a character. And spending time with them is an absolute joy. I’ve yet to meet one of them I didn’t like.”

Hon. Michael Tibollo, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport. “I’d like to talk about it from a different angle: the mental health aspect… When you think about what we have to do each day and the stresses that we’re under, nothing makes you feel better than to stand in a forest or to go for a walk or to sit on a boat and watch the sunrise or the sunset, whether you’ve got a rod in your hand or you’ve got a young person next to you and you’re talking to them about something. It provides those opportunities that we miss today in our lives because we’re so busy. We’re running all the time. It gives you that time to pause and to enjoy your kids, enjoy your life and kind of look in terms of where you’d like to see yourself go.”

Jennifer (Vice President of Canadian National Sportsmen’s Show): “I think the buzz is a lot more positive (this year).”

Bob Izumi: “I’ll be honest, I’d rather be fishing,” jokes Izumi. “But my second choice would be sitting here having some fun at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show.”

“I don’t know if this is why I’m feeling extra tingly at this year’s show, but y’know what I just thought about?” says Angelo. “There are more kids here than I’ve ever seen before. And how great is that, that people are taking that step, taking the initiative to introduce their family to our world, the outdoors?”

And sure enough, when the broadcast came to an end, a multi-generational cross-section of fans lined up, and the Fish’n Canada co-hosts devoted hours to signing hats for the crowd.