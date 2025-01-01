On today’s episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete sit down with Mark Melnyk, host of The New Fly Fisher, for one of the most in-depth conversations ever recorded about the show’s past, present, and future.

Mark opens up about the passing of Colin McKeown, how he stepped into the host role, and the massive behind-the-scenes workload that came with running a long-standing fly fishing institution. He also shares travel stories from Canada’s far north to Patagonia, explains how fly fishing documentaries are made, and reveals why guides are the real stars of the sport.

We also get into:

• The origins of The New Fly Fisher and Colin’s legacy

• How Mark developed the show’s modern documentary style

• Shooting fly fishing in remote, untouched waters

• The insane logistics behind international fishing trips

• Why 4K YouTube episodes changed everything

• Mark’s early days with TSN, OLN, WFN, and “Reel Fishy Jobs”

• What fans can expect in Season 25

Whether you’re a fly angler, a fan of outdoor TV, or just love behind-the-scenes filmmaking stories, this is a must-listen episode.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999