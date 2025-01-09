40 Years of The Fish’n Canada Show! | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 153

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by co-founder of The Fish’n Canada Show, Reno Viola! Topics discussed included: the first Fish’n Canada shoot; Fish’n Canada w/ Bob Izumi; the voice of God; Reno’s critique of our podcast; stories from the road; the theme song; highlights from Fish’n Canada past; Mike Miller; when fishing shows got pulled from the air; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!