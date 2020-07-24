Shore Fishing Tips: Believe it or not, fishing from shore is hugely popular worldwide. Let’s face it, we anglers will do whatever it takes to get out there. If it is shore-only access, we’ll take it. Fishing is in our blood.
Some anglers that use boats (bass anglers in particular) bring forth a sense of irony. They (we) launch our rigs, and the first place we normally go is… to the shoreline! The exact areas that shore anglers are utilizing!
Let’s be honest: If we have a boat, we’re gonna use a boat. Take away our boats, however, and we will adapt to the shoreline. Those that do not have boats are the anglers that are already used to firing out from the bank in hopes of connecting with a shallow water swimmer.
The following are five techniques, baits or general shore fishing tips that we highly recommend.
(Also, for those in our neck of the woods, don’t forget to check out our earlier article about our Top Five Shore Fishing Spots in Southern Ontario.)
Learn to Fan Cast (1 of 5)
Fan casting is a technique that I’m sure bass anglers came up with in an extremely natural way. The need was to cover as much water as possible from a set position. In a bass boat, once you are relatively stationary, you need to work the area completely in about a 160-degree span (with the center point being the bow of the boat).
Shore anglers can do exactly the same as the bass pros do. This allows you to work that wide span of water in front of you and cover different depths (the casts out to the sides work shallower water than the one straight away from you).
The following diagrams should help explain.
Learn to fan cast and you will catch more fish from shore.
Continue to Page 2 for more Shore Fishing Tips for each section of the water column.
3 Replies to “5 Shore Fishing Tips and Techniques”
interesting
Fan Cast? Top, Middle, Bottom? Cover Water? Slip float vs. Bobber? Waders, Shorts and Sandals? Wow! For a minute there I thought we were heading towards a wardrobe malfunction.
I have done a lot of shore fishing in my life time and have come realize after reading this article, that shore fishing is quite similar to a Sonar Sweep. The logistics are so elementary. You never hunt down your target by confining your search to the same area.
The “Fan Casting Sonar Sweep” technique, with a constant “left to right” and “right to left” motion, allows your bait to search for your intended target. A relentless pursuit that keeps the fish guessing. Alternating the length of your cast would be an added bonus that confuses your quarry and keeps it off guard.
The “Top, Middle, Bottom” aspect goes hand-in-hand with the “Fan Casting Sonar Sweep”. We all want to know at what depth that gill-bearing aquatic craniate target is located or at least feeding. As you all know, various types of baits allow us to do just that. Locking on to your intended target gets quite easy. As you see, the bearing, range and depth, plays an important part in every presentation of angling.
“Covering The Water” by constantly changing your shoreline location, is akin to being aboard a ship under sail, while utilizing the above mentioned techniques. Your so called “Attack Mechanism” is now multiplied, giving the shore angler an advantage very similar to those who fish from a boat.
The “Slip Float vs. Bobber” is one of my favorite instruments in locating a target. We have all heard of “Variable Depth Sonar”. Oceanographic Documentaries utilize this type of equipment all the time to overcome temperature layers. The slip float is just that, an average persons variable depth fish locator.
Finally we come to the “Combat Gear” portion of the program. Waders in the Cold, Shorts and Sandals in the Warm. Everyone knows, military personnel or in the this case Anglers, require the appropriate uniform to carry out their appointed rounds. Safety and security is utmost, allowing the attack and defend response to coincide and ultimately succeed.
Man, this Sonar stuff is great. Just one word of caution, watch out for the Conservation Officer Shore Patrol. I hear their Brig is a nasty place.
All good Info !