A NEW Pike Species?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 150

On this year’s Outdoor Journal Radio Christmas Special, Ang and Pete are fielding questions from the audience! Topics discussed included: the new season of The Fish’n Canada Show; predicting the future; polar bear jail; eating sabertooth cats; the proper way to freeze meat; advancements in the fishing television industry; survival-scenario fishing kits; dream destinations; relationship advice from Ang and Pete; dressing up your dog; silver pike; what constitutes a new species; and much more!

