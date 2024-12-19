A NEW Pike Species?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 150

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

On this year’s Outdoor Journal Radio Christmas Special, Ang and Pete are fielding questions from the audience! Topics discussed included: the new season of The Fish’n Canada Show; predicting the future; polar bear jail; eating sabertooth cats; the proper way to freeze meat; advancements in the fishing television industry; survival-scenario fishing kits; dream destinations; relationship advice from Ang and Pete; dressing up your dog; silver pike; what constitutes a new species; and much more!

