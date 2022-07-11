Are Muskie Eating Our Walleye?

Now for the Muskie.

As you can see in the chart above, in lakes where Cisco were present, Yellow Perch made up the vast majority of the Muskie’s diet and in lakes where Cisco were not present, Northern Pike took the top spot!

As if Northern Pike topping the Muskie’s menu wasn’t surprising enough, it is perhaps even more worth noting that Walleye were not found in enough fish to even crack the list, breaking the notion that Muskie are responsible for decreased walleye numbers, at least in these bodies of water.

Take-Aways

The main takeaway from this study comes from a look at the diet overlap.

As you can see by looking at all of the results, the diet of the Muskie overlaps very little with the three species it shares the water with, suggesting that this fish has very little impact on their populations when it comes to dietary competition.

Furthermore, as noted above, Muskie seem to rarely directly consume walleye, dispelling the myth that these fish are a detriment to Walleye populations.

In fact, based on this study, it would appear that Northern Pike, whose diet overlaps heavily with Walleye, is likely having a far greater impact on their numbers as a result of the direct competition.

Based on these findings, it seems to us that Muskie would actually have a positive impact on Walleye populations in lakes with Northern Pike, as their direct consumption of them would help keep numbers in check and reduce the competition for Walleye in finding their favourite food source, the Yellow Perch.

If you want to learn more about this study, check out the full presentation by Kamden Glade below: