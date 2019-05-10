Bison Cottage Pie

INGREDIENTS:
- 6 small shallots
- 1 large carrot
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 3.5 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 500 gr ground bison
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- A splash of Worcestershire sauce
- 4 cups beef, bison or chicken stock
- 1.5 cup frozen peas
For the topping:
- 500 gr baking potatoes peeled and cut in large chunks
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup butter
- 2 egg yolks
METHOD:
- Dice the shallots and carrot into a small sauce mirepoix. Heat the oil and butter in frying pan over medium heat until foaming. Add the shallots, carrot, bay leaf and thyme and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the ground Bison and cook until the bison is browned to your liking being sure to break up any lumps with the back of a fork. Season, then stir in the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, add stock. Cook until reduced to a sauce like consistency, approx. 20 min. Add the peas in the last 5 min of cooking.
- Place the potatoes in a pan of cold water, bring to a boil, and simmer until soft but not mushy, about 20 min. Drain and press through a potato ricer while still hot. Warm the milk and butter until butter has melted, then mix into potato, along with the egg yolks and seasoning.
- Preheat the oven to 375F. Pour the bison mixture into a baking dish and spread out evenly throughout the bottom surface of the pan. Spoon the potato mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip. Pipe the puree over the top of your bison mixture in long straight lines.
- Smooth the piped potato with a metal spatula, then mark a pattern on top using a fork or a spatula. Sprinkle with a little paprika if you like and bake in the oven until golden brown, approx. 30 min.