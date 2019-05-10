Bison Cottage Pie

Posted on by Black Angus Fine Meats and Game

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 small shallots
  • 1 large carrot
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 3.5 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme
  • 500 gr ground bison
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • A splash of Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 cups beef, bison or chicken stock
  • 1.5 cup frozen peas

For the topping:

  • 500 gr baking potatoes peeled and cut in large chunks
  •  ½ cup milk
  •  ½ cup butter
  •  2 egg yolks

METHOD:

  1. Dice the shallots and carrot into a small sauce mirepoix. Heat the oil and butter in frying pan over medium heat until foaming. Add the shallots, carrot, bay leaf and thyme and cook for 5 minutes.
  2. Add the ground Bison and cook until the bison is browned to your liking being sure to break up any lumps with the back of a fork. Season, then stir in the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, add stock. Cook until reduced to a sauce like consistency, approx. 20 min. Add the peas in the last 5 min of cooking.
  3. Place the potatoes in a pan of cold water, bring to a boil, and simmer until soft but not mushy, about 20 min. Drain and press through a potato ricer while still hot. Warm the milk and butter until butter has melted, then mix into potato, along with the egg yolks and seasoning.
  4. Preheat the oven to 375F. Pour the bison mixture into a baking dish and spread out evenly throughout the bottom surface of the pan. Spoon the potato mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip. Pipe the puree over the top of your bison mixture in long straight lines.
  5. Smooth the piped potato with a metal spatula, then mark a pattern on top using a fork or a spatula. Sprinkle with a little paprika if you like and bake in the oven until golden brown, approx. 30 min.

