Bison Kofta Kebab

Making Kebabs

A common food in the Middle East is food on a pita. Whether it is shawarma, gyro or doner, I love this region’s handheld ‘pocket’ food. One of my favorite things to eat is one of the more common Persian dishes. It is called a kofta kebab and it is essentially a long meatball grilled on a skewer. What makes this dish truly unique is the amazing blend of spices, ranging from ginger, cumin, coriander, and fresh parsley and mint. Each bite is an experience and the Bison kebab is great on rice, with a salad, tzatziki, or thrown in a pita for an awesome sandwich wrap.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground bison

3 tablespoons minced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup parsley, finely chopped

¼ cup mint, finely chopped

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander seed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 whole finger chili, minced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Olive oil, for brushing the grill

Flatbread, for serving (optional)

Method:

Mix the bison, onion, garlic, parsley, mint, coriander, cumin, chili, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Divide the mixture into 6 roughly even balls. Mold each ball around the pointed end of a skewer, making an oval kebab that comes to a point just covering the tip of the skewer. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 15 minutes before threading them. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat or prepare a grill. Brush the pan lightly with olive oil. Grill the kebabs, turning occasionally, until brown all over and cooked through about 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with tzatziki sauce, flatbread, and a nice salad.

