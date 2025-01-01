Bob Izumi on 40 Years of Fishing TV, Tournament Evolution, and Life After The Real Fishing Show

In this special episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, we sit down with Canadian fishing icon Bob Izumi for an in-depth, wide-ranging conversation that spans four decades of fishing television, tournament angling, and conservation in Canada. 

Bob reflects on the rise and conclusion of The Real Fishing Show, what retirement really looks like after nearly 40 years on air, and why stepping away from TV brought both freedom and clarity. He opens up about the realities of building an independent fishing media business, the pressure behind the scenes, and how the industry has changed from the early days of Red Fisher to today’s digital-first world.

The conversation also dives deep into tournament fishing past and present, from the early flipping and pitching breakthroughs that dominated Ontario lakes, to the modern era of forward-facing sonar and electronics. Bob shares honest thoughts on aging in competitive fishing, adapting to new technology, and why today’s young anglers are more dialed-in than ever.

We also talk conservation, including Bob receiving the King’s Coronation Medal for his contributions to Canadian angling and environmental awareness, plus candid stories about sponsorships, retail, travel, and the grind that viewers never see on television.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
