In this special episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, we sit down with Canadian fishing icon Bob Izumi for an in-depth, wide-ranging conversation that spans four decades of fishing television, tournament angling, and conservation in Canada.



Bob reflects on the rise and conclusion of The Real Fishing Show, what retirement really looks like after nearly 40 years on air, and why stepping away from TV brought both freedom and clarity. He opens up about the realities of building an independent fishing media business, the pressure behind the scenes, and how the industry has changed from the early days of Red Fisher to today’s digital-first world.

The conversation also dives deep into tournament fishing past and present, from the early flipping and pitching breakthroughs that dominated Ontario lakes, to the modern era of forward-facing sonar and electronics. Bob shares honest thoughts on aging in competitive fishing, adapting to new technology, and why today’s young anglers are more dialed-in than ever.

We also talk conservation, including Bob receiving the King’s Coronation Medal for his contributions to Canadian angling and environmental awareness, plus candid stories about sponsorships, retail, travel, and the grind that viewers never see on television.