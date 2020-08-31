Buck Martinez Loves Fishing | Fish’n Canada Live Interview

Buck Martinez is well-known for his career as a Major League Baseball catcher and manager for the Toronto Blue Jays. Currently, he’s known as the voice of the Jays, providing the television play-by-play commentary.

A lesser-known fact about this sports celebrity, however, is that he is an avid fisherman. Buck’s passion for the outdoors and, in particular, fishing, is explored at length in this enthusiastic hour-long conversation with the Fish’n Canada co-hosts.

Go Fishing with Buck Martinez and the Fish’n Canada Hosts

By the end of the conversation, the three consider the possibility of getting together for a future Fish’n Canada expedition—perhaps with some fans! Don’t forget to Like and Follow the official Fish’n Canada Facebook Page and stay tuned for updates to find out how you might win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fish alongside these legends.