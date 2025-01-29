Can Science Design the Perfect Gamefish? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 157

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Steven Cooke to answer scientific questions submitted by our listeners! Topics discussed included: why weeds are growing more heavily in some lakes; the effects of agriculture on waterbodies; whether we are lacking conservation officers; what gives fish their colour; extended seasons for certain gamefish; steelhead; lateral lines; whether fish can feel your sonar; genetically engineered fish; and much more!

