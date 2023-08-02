Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 04: Guiding a Maple Leaf with Kris King

This week, on The Outdoor Journal Radio Network’s “Diaries of a Lodge Owner”, I shared the airwaves with, the former Captain of the Winnipeg Jets, Maple Leafs alumni, former host of the full contact fishing television show and now Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the National Hockey League – Kris King!

On this show, we talk about everything from hockey to fishing with an amazing guy who is really one of the greatest human beings on the planet!

So from flippin’ sticks to hockey sticks let’s get to know Kris King!