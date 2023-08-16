Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 06: Muskie In-Depth with Pat Tryon

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Diaries of a Lodge Owner podcast, I discuss muskie fishing in-depth with one of the most outstanding muskie guides in the province, Pat Tryon.

This regular guest of the show and friend of mine has over two decades of muskie fishing experience, and more than half of that as a guide. After thousands of hours on the water hunting down these elusive monsters, he has built, in my opinion, one of the most extensive understandings of these creatures. 

On this show, we dig deep into the where, why, and when of muskie fishing. We talk mechanics, and do our best to hook you up with the fish of 10,000 casts. So if you love big muskie, or just good stories, lock into this one as we talk about this cagey king of the freshwater!

Leave a Reply

Eating Wild Podcast Episode 8: The Ultimate Outdoorsman with Jim Miller (Part 1)

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, the boys are joined by UFC legend Jim Miller! Tune…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 137.184.23.14Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: Chrome 34.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register