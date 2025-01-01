Does Timing Matter in Walleye Fishing?

In this on-the-road episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete broadcast from the legendary Hawk Lake Lodge in Sunset Country, Northwestern Ontario. Joined by owner Ted Putnam, they explore whether moon phases and timing actually impact your odds of landing trophy walleye.

This episode dives deep into why Hawk Lake is widely considered the best trophy walleye fishery in the world, how a strict catch-and-release policy has transformed the fishery, and what makes this lodge more than just another remote getaway.

Plus, hear about massive lake trout caught right by the dock, backcountry lakes with untouched fish populations, and a late-night bite that has to be seen to be believed. You’ll also learn how eco-tourism and stargazing might be the next big additions to this already world-class experience.

Whether you’re chasing personal bests or just want to fish Northern Ontario in luxury, this episode has it all.

Topics Include:

  • Moon phases and trophy walleye success
  • Why Hawk Lake’s management strategy works
  • Exploring remote outpost lakes
  • Lodge life and luxury in the wild
  • Fishing stories from the road
  • Grass carp and invasive species alerts
  • Fish’n Canada’s 40th anniversary season plans

Subscribe and listen wherever you get your podcasts. fishncanada.com for more content.

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
