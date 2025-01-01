– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

In this on-the-road episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete broadcast from the legendary Hawk Lake Lodge in Sunset Country, Northwestern Ontario. Joined by owner Ted Putnam, they explore whether moon phases and timing actually impact your odds of landing trophy walleye.

This episode dives deep into why Hawk Lake is widely considered the best trophy walleye fishery in the world, how a strict catch-and-release policy has transformed the fishery, and what makes this lodge more than just another remote getaway.

Plus, hear about massive lake trout caught right by the dock, backcountry lakes with untouched fish populations, and a late-night bite that has to be seen to be believed. You’ll also learn how eco-tourism and stargazing might be the next big additions to this already world-class experience.

Whether you’re chasing personal bests or just want to fish Northern Ontario in luxury, this episode has it all.

Topics Include:

Moon phases and trophy walleye success

Why Hawk Lake’s management strategy works

Exploring remote outpost lakes

Lodge life and luxury in the wild

Fishing stories from the road

Grass carp and invasive species alerts

Fish’n Canada’s 40th anniversary season plans

