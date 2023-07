This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, the boys are joined by Nipissing fishing guide, part-time Florida Man, and close friend of the show, Shawn “Fishawn” Degagne.

Tune in to hear all about Shawn’s dismantling of Wayne Gretzky, Lu’s obsession with catching bait, whether you ever grow out of buck fever, and Shawn’s world-famous bacon-fried shore lunch recipe!