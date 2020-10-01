Fall Fishing Tips and Tricks from Gord Pyzer

Gord Pyzer, aka The Doc, was a mainstay of the long-running Outdoor Journal Radio Show hosted by Angelo Viola. Now, Gord’s informative segment, “Fish Talk with the Doc,” makes the leap to the internet, becoming a recurring segment on the Fish’n Canada Live Cast. In this new format, Gord is given even more time to answer questions and showcase his unparalleled wisdom. In this installment, the Doc teaches Ang and Pete a thing or two about Fall fishing.