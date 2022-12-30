Fishing License Renewal Reminder!

Hey everyone, it’s that time of year again when your outdoors card, along with fishing and hunting licenses, may be up for renewal. If you started from day one with your outdoors card in Ontario and did a 3-year license on every renewal, you’ll need to update before you venture out in 2023.
As you can see in our example image, the date of renewal is clearly marked. If you are fishing or hunting on January 1st of 2023 and still only have your ’22 license, you’ll be doing so illegally.
The process is quick and simple if you do it online.
Once complete, you’ll receive a PDF that must be either downloaded to your mobile device or printed and carried on your person. This is needed if you are checked out by a conservation officer.
Upload this to your mobile device or print it and carry it on your person until you receive your new card
WHERE TO LOOK
Renewing is easy, I did it online in no time at all: https://www.huntandfishontario.com/ for my ONTARIO renewal. Ontario residents can begin their renewals on December 7th to make sure they don’t miss a second of the action!
If you prefer not to renew online, you can use the following info:
Call: 1-800-288-1155
GET YOUR MANITOBA FISHING LICENCE
License Outlets
Now available at Travel Manitoba’s Visitor Information Centre at The Forks! Here, residents and non-residents can now purchase their conservation and regular licenses.
21 Forks Market Rd.
Winnipeg, MB
Licenses may also be purchased at various gas stations, hardware, sporting goods stores, lodge/outfitter locations, as well at Manitoba Sustainable Development regional and district offices.
Pre-purchased Licenses
Licenses may also be bought by MasterCard®, Visa®, or by mail. Call 1-800-214-6497 for more information.
GET YOUR ALBERTA FISHING LICENCE
https://mywildalberta.ca/buy-licences/buy-licences-online/default.aspx
GET YOUR BRITISH COLUMBIA FISHING LICENCE
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/fishing/recreational-freshwater-fishing-licence
GET YOUR SASKATCHEWAN LICENCE
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/hunting-trapping-and-angling/angling/buy-an-angling-licence
GET YOUR QUEBEC LICENCE
https://www.quebec.ca/en/tourism-and-recreation/sporting-and-outdoor-activities/fishing-rules/fishing-licence/
GET YOUR NEW BRUNSWICK LICENCE
https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.1115.Fishing_Licence.html
GET YOUR NOVA SCOTIA LICENCE
https://novascotia.ca/sns/paal/fish/paal190.asp
GET YOUR NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR LICENCE
https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/reports-rapports/regs/licences-permis/nfld-Labrador-tn-labrador-eng.htm
GET YOUR PEI LICENCE
https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/buy-fishing-licence-online
YUKON TERRITORY LICENCE
https://yukon.ca/en/yukon-fishing-licence
NORTHWEST TERRITORY LICENCE
https://www.enr.gov.nt.ca/en/services/get-fishing-licence
NUNAVUT TERRITORY LICENCE
https://www.gov.nu.ca/how-do-i-get-fishing-license
Have a great 2023 season everyone and best of luck!