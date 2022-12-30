Fishing License Renewal Reminder!

Hey everyone, it’s that time of year again when your outdoors card, along with fishing and hunting licenses, may be up for renewal. If you started from day one with your outdoors card in Ontario and did a 3-year license on every renewal, you’ll need to update before you venture out in 2023.

As you can see in our example image, the date of renewal is clearly marked. If you are fishing or hunting on January 1st of 2023 and still only have your ’22 license, you’ll be doing so illegally.

The process is quick and simple if you do it online.

Once complete, you’ll receive a PDF that must be either downloaded to your mobile device or printed and carried on your person. This is needed if you are checked out by a conservation officer.

Upload this to your mobile device or print it and carry it on your person until you receive your new card

WHERE TO LOOK

Renewing is easy, I did it online in no time at all: https://www.huntandfishontario.com/ for my ONTARIO renewal. Ontario residents can begin their renewals on December 7th to make sure they don’t miss a second of the action!

If you prefer not to renew online, you can use the following info:

Call: 1-800-288-1155

Licence Issuers

Service Ontario Locations

GET YOUR MANITOBA FISHING LICENCE

License Outlets

Now available at Travel Manitoba’s Visitor Information Centre at The Forks! Here, residents and non-residents can now purchase their conservation and regular licenses.

21 Forks Market Rd.

Winnipeg, MB

Licenses may also be purchased at various gas stations, hardware, sporting goods stores, lodge/outfitter locations, as well at Manitoba Sustainable Development regional and district offices.

Pre-purchased Licenses

Licenses may also be bought by MasterCard®, Visa®, or by mail. Call 1-800-214-6497 for more information.

GET YOUR ALBERTA FISHING LICENCE

https://mywildalberta.ca/buy-licences/buy-licences-online/default.aspx

GET YOUR BRITISH COLUMBIA FISHING LICENCE

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/fishing/recreational-freshwater-fishing-licence

GET YOUR SASKATCHEWAN LICENCE

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/hunting-trapping-and-angling/angling/buy-an-angling-licence

GET YOUR QUEBEC LICENCE

https://www.quebec.ca/en/tourism-and-recreation/sporting-and-outdoor-activities/fishing-rules/fishing-licence/

GET YOUR NEW BRUNSWICK LICENCE

https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.1115.Fishing_Licence.html

GET YOUR NOVA SCOTIA LICENCE

https://novascotia.ca/sns/paal/fish/paal190.asp

GET YOUR NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR LICENCE

https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/reports-rapports/regs/licences-permis/nfld-Labrador-tn-labrador-eng.htm

GET YOUR PEI LICENCE

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/buy-fishing-licence-online

YUKON TERRITORY LICENCE

https://yukon.ca/en/yukon-fishing-licence

NORTHWEST TERRITORY LICENCE

https://www.enr.gov.nt.ca/en/services/get-fishing-licence

NUNAVUT TERRITORY LICENCE

https://www.gov.nu.ca/how-do-i-get-fishing-license

Have a great 2023 season everyone and best of luck!