We want to hear your clever, hilarious, and out-of-the-box caption ideas on some classic Fish’n Canada photos!
Submit your best caption and you could win an Autographed Fish’n Canada Hat!
The submission deadline is 12 p.m. (EST) on March 25. You can submit your comment by sending us an email at info@fishncanada.com. Use the subject line “Caption Contest“. Be sure to leave your name so we can credit you if you win!
When the submission period has ended we will choose the Top 5 and let YOU vote on which you think are the funniest.
Give it your best shot and good luck!
Without further ado, here is your very first photo:
100 Replies to “Fish’n Canada Caption Contest!”
You know….Good things come to those who bait. I think I’ll use a zombie lure on my dead stick.
Do you think they are biting?
I told you those lumps on the whitefish were no good for you !
You go ahead and use live bait, I’m going to be Dead sticking
I know we have been here for a while, but I swear I can feel something fishy is about to happen!
Thank you, you guys are the best!! Love your show!!
Do we have enough fish brains for these guys?.
I don’t think we have enough for a shore lunch.
Great opportunity for some Fish n’ Canada merchandise.
I’m in!
DO YOU SMELL THAT== WHAT IS THAT SMELL!!!!
Fishing is dead today
THERS NO SUCH THING AS ZOMBIES. THAT,S JUST A LOAD OF CRAP—-PIES.
“Hey Pete, they’re saying brains…we should be safe!”
I think we need to change the live well pump
Pete did you wash your hands after cathin’ that fish?
Cause somthin’ smells dead?
I told you Pete we needed to get dressed up for the new Thriller video!
“The locals say they’re biting today Pete”
Well Ang it has been nice knowing you, but I have the keys to the boat and bet I can run faster than you.
Do you get the feeling we are not alone here!
Did you shit your pants?
Must be something in the water
I’m ready to leave…this place is dead
I said we needed more ZOOMIES
I told you we would make good zombie bait.
Think of it this way Pete ! There will be a lot more followers!
Hey Pete do you smell dead fish?
Do you think we should have went fishing somewhere other than Gravenhurst today?
Hey Pete who booked the American plan on this trip……Sorry man
Pete , Are we the main course meal ?
Ok Pete the next 2 I catch you can reel them In ….are you kidding me
We’re going to need a bigger boat!
Hey Pete, can you believe these guys want me for my brains and not my body????
The fishing looks a lil dead today!!
They say once you fish, you always want to fish.
I told them to use sunscreen…
Think I’m gonna try night crawlers today
What do we have to do to get them to bite?
Hey Pete, when they told us we’d be swimming with the fishes like these guys, this isn’t what I had in mind.
Looks like we may just be the catch of the day!
Fishermen never die, they always smell a little off!
Think they’re biting today?
I told you Angelo, this is what happens to you when you don’t get out fishing enough!
They are taking brains today and we didn’t bring any!
I think you need a shower, Pete!!
Hey Pete , I here the locals say fishing is a little dead around here lately. You wana grab a bite first.
Wrong type of crawlers dude!
No need for bait when you have a zombie
Zombies?! Let’s go fishing and hope they can’t swim !!
“Yes Pete you did say I would fit right in in Florida “
At least the fish don’t are social distancing!
And you thought the FISHING was dead Pete !
Hey Pete, you said this year’s fishing derby would have a lively crowd!
Hey Angelo, just so you know, fishing the Everglades is a little spooky for me.
Are those your relatives stalking us again.
I’m starving…I’ll take Ang…..I’m on a diet …I’ll take Pete
You think them shore lunch Mushrooms weren’t gone bad or something, I don’t Care, Where’d I Park my house boat man.
No Pete, you stay, I’ll go fishing!
I swear this U.S. Acid Rain is totally different then ours up North, Look They have flying Fish to.
What did they mean when they said you got to try this peace pipe ? But only start with a slow retrieve . Puff Puff Cast !
Damnit Pete…
how many times do I have to tell you….
throw back the …blood fish
Pete, this is why I don’t want you using worms on FNC1
Hey Ang, where’s Reno when you need him!!
How about a trip to the Amazon for some piranha fishing?
Igor who are the two weirdos wearing the baseball caps?
Hey Ange SOMETHING SMELLS FISHY around here.
Hey Pete….I bet they are going to bite your __ASS first….
Brain-eating zombies show no interest in fish’n Canada,s Pete and Ang.
“No worries my little friend…they eat brains, we should be safe!”
Pete how long did Covid last
Ang I don’t think this is the right Down Under.
The “bear in the woods” rule applies here. I don’t need to run fast, just faster than you!
These rookies just can’t handle these week long fishing derbys.
So the only time the word incorrectly isn’t spelled incorrectly is when it’s spelled incorrectly?
Pete I think think you’re still using too much hot sauce on the boys’ fish dinner.
mmm your neighbors seem friendly enough..
What do you think their biting on?
I’m telling ya, dead sticks REALLY work
Pete, is it me or there’s some ODD-FISH around here. I think the COVID vaccine did not work well….
hey guys locals are not friendly get back to the boat
I thought you brought the Knife !!!
“Our FNC1is Sunk”
You’re sure Reno said here?
he’s right behind me isn’t he, do you think he heard me call him bait?
It’s a FISH’N CANADA feast
We Can’t Get Them All In The Boat!
You wanna go fishing on Mother’s DAy!!!!!!!!~
So..3 zombies walk into a bar,,
Hey Pete, I think we are being watched, let’s get…..
Pretty sure they’re biting on anything today including an old Pete or Ang!!!
Tight lines!!! Have a great day on the water!!!
I’d rather be fishing!
Shall we give the west coast a try next time? Things look kind of dead here.
We’re gonna need a faster boat.
And you stay and entertain our quests while I fish for our dinners!
How long were we on the boat, I told you we were lost.
We should ask those mummers and they will know.
Have you seen Daryl and Rick?
I told you Pet !! the more you share your Zombie lurers, the more they bait.
I hope you brought the Zombie Maxx, they’ll be biting tonight!
My mother in law invited some of her family to come out with us!
be honest with me, Chronzy and Pyzer are listening to us, aren’t they ?!