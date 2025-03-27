Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by TV host and now hookless fly angler, Kathryn Maroun! Topics discussed include: “kissing fish”; from catch and release to sustenance fishing; chicken attacks; real, clean food; factory farming; the King’s Coronation Medal; drinking on air; crisis of conscience; the return of What a Catch; catching snakehead; how to fish hookless on TV; a man named Misty; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!