Lucas Cairncross is back to teach you how to rig a swimbait and tube! In the videos below, Lucas takes you through the process for rigging your swimbaits and tubes.

How To: Rig a Swimbait

How To: Rig a Tube

Once you’ve mastered the initial rigging like Lucas has, you’ll find yourself more equipped to make creative modifications that can help push your fishing to the next level. Fans of the Fish’n Canada Show may remember the 2013 episode, “Rainy Days and Mondays“, in which Angelo had to make some clever modifications to his tube to change the odds in his favour.