How to Use Your Referral Link to Earn 100s of Entries!

As with all of the contests on Fishncanada.com the more entries you have the greater your odds of winning! There is no better (or faster) way of getting lots of entries than utilizing your referral link.

For those unfamiliar, your referral link is a unique URL that you can share with your family and friends. Each person that submits an entry into a contest using YOUR unique referral code will earn you 10 entries. There is no limit to the number of entries that can be gained this way.

There are a few different ways you can share this URL such as Social Media, Email, or Direct Message. Below are instructions that will teach you how to easily share your URL through our bonus entry forms. It will also teach you how to get your unique URL for those of you that do not use Social Media.

STEP 1: Enter the Contest

The first thing you will need to do is enter the contest as usual. Whether it’s your first, tenth, or hundredth time submitting a ballot for one of our contests the process will always be the same.

NOTE: If it is your first time entering the contest you will receive an email confirming your entry that will also include your Referal URL.

STEP 2: Check Bonus Entries

When you have completed your entry you now be at the Post-Entry screen. Here you will find a list of bonus entries that you can complete to receive additional ballots in the contest.

This list will be frequently updated with new options for you. Remember to check often for new ways to earn entries!

When you look down the list you will see these two options:

Refer your friends via email

This option is the easiest. All you have to do is type in your friend’s email address and hit send. Your friend will then receive an email recommending them to enter the contest. If they enter then you will gain +10 bonus entries.

Like we mentioned before, you can do this as many times as you want. Each unique individual (or email) that enters the contest will earn you +10 bonus entries.

Share on Social Media

This option is still relatively easy, but we know that not everyone uses social media. With this option, you can directly share your referral link to one of several social media options.

The options from left to right are Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger.

Just like the email method, you can do this as many times as you want. Each unique individual (or email) that enters the contest will earn you +10 bonus entries.

You can also see your unique referral URL using this option. You can copy that code and paste it anywhere you like, such as forums, groups, and other high traffic areas. This will ensure you get the greatest chances of having people enter using your code!

STEP 3: Check Bonus Entries

When you’ve finished the above steps all that is left to do is sit back and wait for the entries to come rolling in!

If you want to confirm if someone has entered using your code you can check your entries using the View Entries button. You will find this button at the top of the Post-Entry screen.

Once you’ve clicked the button look for Referrals. Once you have found that, it will show how many referral entries you have earned. If you can’t find Referrals on your list of entries that means that nobody has entered the contest using your link.

We hope this helps you understand how referrals work. We hope with this explanation you can take advantage of this powerful feature to get ahead in our contests!

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email us at support@fishncanada.com and we will do our very best to assist you!