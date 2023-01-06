Ice Fishing Village Coming to Manitoba

Beginning this weekend, residents of Lockport, Manitoba will be able to make use of a newly constructed ice fishing village. Spearheaded by the Lockport Community Development Group, the village consists of a main plowed road and 9 cross streets offering 26 (free of charge) ice fishing spots.

“What we really wanted to do was design something to really help the community come together,” said Eric Stone, owner/operator of Red River Cats – one of the village sponsors and a locally owned guided fishing tour company. “This is all done through our corporate sponsors. If it wasn’t for them, this wouldn’t be happening,”

The village will be lit up at night and will feature free wifi, public bathrooms, and an ice skating rink for families to take advantage of. A kids fishing derby is also planned for later in the season.

Many local businesses have sponsored the village and the hope is that the village will provide an economic boost for this small community on the banks of the Red River.

If successful, we may be seeing more ice fishing “villages” pop up across the country, which may serve to introduce ice fishing to a wider audience. We here at The Fish’n Canada Show applaud that because you can never have too many people goin’ fish’n’!!