This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Steven Cooke to get a scientist’s perspective on whether catch-and-release fishing is making the average size of fish smaller. Topics discussed included: private land fish management; whether trout can ever out-eat bass; why hatchery fish are more vulnerable; canibalism in fish; the problem with too many big fish; tipping points; feeding catfish pasta; the European model of fisheries management; wach-a-mole fishing; normalizing fish frys; and much more!

