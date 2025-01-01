Thank you to today’s sponsors!

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Pete Bowman and Dean Taylor take the show on the road to Quebec’s incredible Taggart Bay Lodge on Lake Kipawa. Joined by lodge owner Yves Bouthillette, the crew dives into what makes this region one of the best fishing destinations in Canada. From world-class smallmouth bass action and trophy walleye to conservation efforts that protect lake trout populations, this episode is packed with fishing insights, stories from the road, and tips you can use on your next trip. Plus, we break down the latest news on invasive grass carp in Lake Huron and share a fan question about targeting big lake trout.

If you love Canadian fishing, hidden gem lodges, and learning how anglers adapt to changing waters, this episode is for you.