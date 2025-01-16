Is Your Shorelunch Full of Mercury?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 154

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Gretchen Hansen, Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota and author of a study showing that Zebra mussels could be causing a SUBSTANTIAL rise in mercury levels in some of our favourite-eating gamefish. Topics discussed included: how mercury gets into fish; natural vs. manmade mercury; who needs to be concerned about mercury consumption; how zebra mussels are contributing to the problem; consumption advisories; and much more!

