Is Your Shorelunch Full of Mercury?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 154

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Gretchen Hansen, Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota and author of a study showing that Zebra mussels could be causing a SUBSTANTIAL rise in mercury levels in some of our favourite-eating gamefish. Topics discussed included: how mercury gets into fish; natural vs. manmade mercury; who needs to be concerned about mercury consumption; how zebra mussels are contributing to the problem; consumption advisories; and much more!

