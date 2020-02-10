Licence Free Fishing Weekend (Feb 15 – 17th)

If you ever wanted to hit the ice, or any remaining open water (Great Lakes, flowing rivers etc.) but buying a fishing licence was holding you back, then this coming License Free Fishing Weekend is your time.

On February 15, 16 and 17th anglers in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan will be granted licence-free fishing.

Remember, fishing regulations and other rules still apply during license free days and National Park fishing license is required to fish in Canadian National Parks.

As well, for the remaining part of the “licence” season, remember to renew your licence if need be.

For details, on the upcoming License Free Fishing weekend, click here