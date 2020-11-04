Lobster Stuffed Angelotti | Fish du Jour

Sauté garlic and cherry tomatoes in the olive oil. Once it sweats, add your chopped halibut and brown. Flambé with sambuca and burn out the flame. Add heavy cream and reduce the heat. As the sauce thickens, add cooked pasta. Add half of the parmesan cheese. Cook on a simmer until pasta is cooked through. Plate your pasta, finish with the rest of the parmesan, and add fresh basil!