Lobster Stuffed Angelotti
Ingredients
- 6oz fresh Halibut
- 1 cup 35% cream
- 4 tablespoons of parmesan cheese
- 1 bunch of fresh basil
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes
- 1 clove fresh garlic
- 4oz of Sambuca
- 1 cup of pasta (personal preference)
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
Instructions
Sauté garlic and cherry tomatoes in the olive oil. Once it sweats, add your chopped halibut and brown. Flambé with sambuca and burn out the flame. Add heavy cream and reduce the heat. As the sauce thickens, add cooked pasta. Add half of the parmesan cheese. Cook on a simmer until pasta is cooked through. Plate your pasta, finish with the rest of the parmesan, and add fresh basil!
4 Replies to “Lobster Stuffed Angelotti | Fish du Jour”
GONNA MAKE THIS
Reste qu’a l’essayer et peut etre faire quelque subtitution
Looks delicious.
Looks Tasty