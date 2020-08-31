Lodge 88 Owner David MacLachlan Talks Northern Ontario

David MacLachlan is the Executive Director for Destination Northern Ontario, an organization committed to building and maintaining a strong tourism industry for Northern Ontario. He is also the owner of Lodge 88, one of Fish’n Canada’s favourite Northern Ontario fishing destinations. (Lodge 88 has featured prominently in many of Fish’n Canada’s most exciting Northern Ontario adventures—episodes like “Shallow Walleye of Esnagi” (2012) and, most recently, “Keeping It In The Family” (2018).

Here, David joins Pete and Angelo on Fish’n Canada Live for a conversation about the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on the tourism industry and, in particular, his operation on Esnagi. But it isn’t all doom and gloom; the three also consider ways to bring renewed focus and enthusiasm for our great outdoors and associated businesses.

Would You Like To Win A Fishing Trip to Lodge 88?

Like and Follow the Official Fish’n Canada Facebook Page and stay tuned there for updates on how you might be able to win the trip—and maybe even fish alongside the Fish’n Canada hosts (and other surprise guests)!