Matt Myers – Episode 57

Matt Myers is a Board Member of the Saint John River Chapter of Muskies Canada. He also owns and operates the Master Crow Outdoors YouTube channel. Maybe one of the most underrated muskie fisheries in the Country, Matt talks all about fishing in Eastern Canada (New Brunswick) for the Apex Predator. You can also find him featured heavily in the Fish’n Canada Episode: St. John Muskie Challunge!

