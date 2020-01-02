Matt Myers – Episode 57

Matt Myers is a Board Member of the Saint John River Chapter of Muskies Canada. He also owns and operates the Master Crow Outdoors YouTube channel. Maybe one of the most underrated muskie fisheries in the Country, Matt talks all about fishing in Eastern Canada (New Brunswick) for the Apex Predator. You can also find him featured heavily in the Fish’n Canada Episode: St. John Muskie Challunge!
Previous Ugly Pike Episodes:
- The Legends of Muskie (Part 2) – Episode 56
- The Legends of Muskie (Part 1) – Episode 55
- Muskie Odyssey Women’s Panel (Part 2) – Episode 54
- Muskie Odyssey Women’s Panel (Part 1) – Episode 53
- Olivia Michaud – Episode 52
- Glenn McDonald – Episode 51
- Brent Bochek (Part 2) – Episode 50
- Lac Seul Trip Review – Episode 49
- Brent Bochek (Part 1) – Episode 48
- Bill Hamblin (Part 2) – Episode 47
- Bill Hamblin (Part 1) – Episode 46
- John Anderson (Part 2) – Episode 45
- John Anderson (Part 1) – Episode 44