Meeting Ontario's New Minister of Natural Resources

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, the crew sits down with Ontario’s newly appointed Minister of Natural Resources, Mike Harris Jr., to talk about the future of fishing, hunting, and conservation in the province. From his family’s deep roots in Ontario politics to his passion for smallmouth bass and saltwater marlin, Harris brings both experience and enthusiasm to the role. The conversation covers everything from invasive species and forest fires to rules around barbless hooks, plus the Minister’s own memories of growing up in Northern Ontario’s outdoors. Along the way, Angelo, Pete, Dean, and Nik dive into listener feedback, new fisheries data from British Columbia, and an invasive grass carp sighting on Lake Huron.

If you care about Ontario’s outdoors—whether it’s the lakes, the forests, or the future of fishing—this is a must-listen.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
