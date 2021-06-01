An Update On The 2020 Fish’n Canada Carp Cup

Dear Carp Anglers,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that the Fish’n Canada Carp Cup will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We very much hope that the situation in Canada will have improved enormously by the end of June, we are uncertain of this outcome, this is why we made this decision.

As Canada navigates the Coronavirus, we extend our thanks to the healthcare professionals and the Government for all they are doing. We are closely monitoring the news, recommendations from the government and health experts. We want to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Again, we’re so sorry that this decision has been made. But we look forward to welcoming you back next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.

– Angelo Viola, Pete Bowman and Len Perdic